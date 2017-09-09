Illinois districts facing new requirements to help breastfeeding students

As the school year begins, districts across Illinois will face a new requirement to aid breast-feeding students.

The Chicago Tribune reports the law signed by Gov. Bruce Rauner last month takes effect Jan. 1. It requires public schools to provide a room, other than a bathroom, with an electrical outlet for nursing mothers.

Students must also have access to a refrigerator to store milk and can't be penalized for time away from academics because they were pumping.

Some school district officials say they're already making accommodations for nursing mothers but that they'll solidify policies to comply with the law.

Advocates for pregnant and parenting teens support the law, but say breast-feeding is just one of many obstacles teen mothers face when trying to finish their education.