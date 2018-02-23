New life for an iconic building in downtown Moline

Big plans for a Quad City landmark. The Scottish Rite Masonic Center in downtown Moline has been sold.

The iconic stone structure is in the heart of Moline near the I-74 bridge. It's been for sale for a couple of years. Now, two local men have agreed to buy it.

They want to put the building to use, by putting its expansive auditorium back to work.

"We're gonna bring this beautiful building back to the Quad Cities," said co-owner Blake Humphrey.

"We're going to have professional theater, we're going to have a reception hall and, ah, we're working to get a restaurant or bar and coffee shop to move in with us to complement the theater," he added.



They have partnered with a group that will operate the theater and also plan to lease to a caterer for special events.

The building will now be called the Spotlight Theater and Event Center.

The sale is expected to close in March.