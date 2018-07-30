New lottery game to benefit families of fallen police officers

Gov. Bruce Rauner signed a bill to create a new Illinois Lottery scratch-off game from which proceeds will fund police memorials, support for the families of officers killed or severely injured in the line of duty, and protective vest replacements for officers.

The funds are to be divided equally among the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation Fund, the Police Memorial Committee Fund, and the Illinois State Police Memorial Fund.

“The Illinois Lottery welcomes the police memorial instant ticket to our specialty ticket portfolio,” Illinois Lottery Interim Acting Director Harold Mays said. “Since 2006, sales of specialty tickets have raised nearly $50 million for various good causes in Illinois. The police memorial ticket will add to that legacy.”

The funds raised through this new scratch-off ticket will be used to build and maintain police memorials and parks, hold annual memorial commemorations, give scholarships to children of officers killed or severely injured in the line of duty, provide financial assistance to police officers and their families when a police officer is killed or injured in the line of duty, and provide financial assistance to officers to purchase or replace protective gear.