New national record of robocalls in the middle of tax season scams

It's tax season, which also means it's the season of tax scams.

Phone lines across the country were inundated by robocalls last month, a new national record of 2.75 billion calls.

There has been a spike in reports of IRS robocall scams as we enter the height of tax season.

These scammers try to trick consumers into thinking there is a problem with their taxes as a way to steal financial information.

Don't respond to any calls claiming to be from the IRS, you will receive a letter with any tax information, and never give your personal information over the phone to anyone you don't know.