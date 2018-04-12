New phone scam spoofs Scott County Sheriff's number

The latest phone scam in the Quad Cities area is spoofing the Scott County Sheriff's number. The caller claims to be Officer Brian Roland and informs that caller that they have missed jury duty. The scammer then states that a magistrate will issue a warrant for the arrest of the call recipient if they do not deposit cash at a specified location.

The Scott County Sherriff's office will not call after hours nor demand that you report immediately with cash or a cash card.

Scott County Courthouse is located at 400 W. 4th St. Davenport, IA 52801. They are available on the phone at 563-326-8625 and can be emailed at sheriff@scottcountyiowa.com. Their office hours are Monday to Friday: 8:00am - 4:30pm.