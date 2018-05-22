New report shoes women are opting for sneakers over high heel shoes

More women are opting for comfortable footwear. In fact, women's sneaker sales increased 37% throughout the U.S. last year.

But, high heels declined 11% during the same time period. That's according to the NPD Group's details tracking service.

Shoes with heels three-inches or higher are tumbling the fastest in sales.

Industry experts say consumers are gravitating toward shoes that can be worn both day and night.

And the sneaker trend is likely to continue as it becomes a lifestyle choice.