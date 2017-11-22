New roadway opens between Elmore and Utica Ridge in Davenport

A new section of roadway is ready to open, just in time for the holiday rush. The City of Davenport announced that as of Wednesday Nov. 22, Veterans Memorial Parkway will be open to traffic between Utica Ridge Road and Elmore Avenue.

Will it provides more access to the busy shopping corridor, drivers need to be aware of stop signs that have been installed as a temporary traffic control measure. Traffic signals will be installed at Elmore and Utica Ridge Road in the spring of 2018.

Work to extend Veterans Memorial from Elmore Avenue to Jersey Ridge Road, will continue as weather permits and will pick back up in the spring of 2018.

