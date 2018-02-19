New rules in Iowa for carbon monoxide alarms

The Iowa Department of Public Safety is reminding residents about news requirements for carbon monoxide detectors that goes into effect later this year. After July 1, homes that have a fuel-fired heater or appliance, a fireplace, or an attached garage must have a carbon monoxide alarm. The following is the media release:

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The following rule was adopted on February 7, 2018, by the Iowa Fire Marshal's Office: Iowa Administrative Code Chapter 661- 211; Carbon Monoxide Alarms.

In 2016, during their regular session, the Iowa General Assembly enacted Senate File 2219. Senate file 2219 requires the installation of carbon monoxide alarms in certain single-family dwellings and single and multiple-unit residential buildings.

This legislation requires the State Fire Marshal to follow and enforce the guidelines and require the installation of carbon monoxide alarms in the following structures that have a fuel-fired heater or appliance, a fireplace, or an attached garage:

• Existing single-family dwellings, existing single-family rental units, and multiple-unit residential buildings.

• Single-family dwellings and single-family rental units and multiple-unit residential buildings (for which construction is authorized (or is started) on or after July 1, 2018.

The legislation also requires the State Fire Marshal to enforce penalties for structures that are not in compliance. It authorizes the State Fire Marshal to implement a program of inspections; limited to the placement, repair, and operability of carbon monoxide alarms. It requires the State Fire Marshal to monitor compliance and provide notification to the owner or manager of any noncompliance issues.

The State Fire Marshal has authorization to contract with any political subdivision to provide the inspection and notification in accordance with Senate File 2219.

This legislation will become effective July 1, 2018. Please contact your local building or fire department with any questions.