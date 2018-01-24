New safety measures in effect near John Deere Middle School

Wednesday, Jaunuary 24 was the first day the new safety measures were implemented after an accident that injured a student crossing the street last Friday. On Tuesday night, Moline city council unanimously voted to put temporary safety measures in place at 12th Street and 21st Avenue.

A stop sign was up during the morning and afternoon hours as students were coming and going. There was also a new sign in the middle of the crosswalk.

This intersection does not have a crossing guard, but after last weeks accident the community says that needs to change.

Until a permanent crossing guard is hired, a Moline Police officer will be monitoring the area when students go to and from school. Officilas say these are just short-term fixes.

The police department and city leaders are looking into what can be done long term. That could involve flashing lights, better visibility and even construction. But for now, officials say these temporary changes have made the intersection much safer than it was before.

We also checked in with other local school districts to see where they had crossing guards and this is what we found:



View Crossing Guard Locations in a full screen map

Rock Island:

Earl Hanson (2) - 4000 9th Street (at school location) and 42nd Avenue & 11th Street

Denkmann (2) - 38th Street & 22nd Avenue and 18th Avenue & 42nd Street

Eugene Field (1) - 30th Street & 31st Avenue Intersection

Frances Willard (2) - 2503 9th Street (at school location) and 25th Avenue & 11th Street

Rock Island Academy (2) - 7th Avenue & 12th Street and 10th Avenue & 11th Street

Rock Island Center for Math & Science (2) - 20th Street & 14th Avenue and 25th Street & 16th Avenue

Longfellow (1) - 7th Avenue & 42nd Street (school location)

Pleasant Valley Community School District:

Hopewell - Hopewell and Joshua - 2 guards & Devil's Glen and St. James - 1 guard

Pleasant View - Crow Creek Road and School House Road - 1 guard

Riverdale Heights - Devil's Glen and Pleasant - 3 guards

Bettendorf Community School District:

Neil Armstrong - Central Avenue and 33rd. Street - 1 guard

Grant Wood - Hillside Dr. and Linden Lane - 1 guard, Hillside Dr. and Woodland - 1 guard & Spruce Hills Dr. and Linden Lane - 1 guard

Herbert Hoover - South Hampton and Windsor Drive - 1 guard

Thomas Jefferson - 6th Street and Holmes - 1 guard

Mark Twain - Lincoln Road entrance - 1 guard, 18th Street and Lincoln Road - 1 guard & 18th Street and Parkway - 1 guard

Paul Norton - Greenbrier and Cindy Ct. - 1 guard, Greenbrier and Crow Creek Road - 1 guard & Crow Creek Road and 18th Street - 2 guards

Davenport Community School District:

Locust St at Harrison St

Locust St at Main St

Locust St at Brady St

Locust St at Clark St

Locust St at Kenwood Ave

Locust St at Eastern Ave

Locust St at Marquette St

Concord St at Rockingham Rd

Northwest Blvd at Ridgeview Ave

Central Park Ave at Clark St

Central Park Ave at Division St

Brady at 29th St

At Signalized Pedestrian Crossings:

Marquette St at 12th St

Division St at JFK Catholic School

53rd St at Harrison Elementary School

Pine St at Truman Elementary School

Division St at Adams Elementary School

At Stop Sign Controlled Intersections:

4th St at Howell St

3rd St at Cedar St

Fairmount St at 49th St

Clark St at Lombard St

