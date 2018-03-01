New screening procedures at Quad City airport

If you're planning a flight out of the Quad City International Airport in the near future, you might want to add a little extra time to get through security. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has implemented stronger carry-on baggage security screening procedures that travelers can expect to see when departing out of the Quad Citites.

The procedures were rolled out gradually over the past several weeks. They require travelers to place all electronic devices larger than a cell phone in bins for x-ray screening when going through the security checkpoint. The electronics should be placed in a bin with nothing on top or below, similar to how laptops have been screened for several years. Officials say that passengers may experience moderate delays at the security checkpoint while TSA trains officers and passenger familiarize themselves with the new screening procedures.

John Hursey, TSA Federal Security Director for Downstate Illinois, says the new screening procedures were tested at 10 airports across the country over the past two years and will be implemented at all airports nationwide by late spring 2018.

“The change in the way electronics are screened is part of the agency’s effort to raise the baseline of aviation security and stay ahead of evolving threats against the transportation system. We appreciate the cooperation of the traveling public in this endeavor.”

TSA officers will be stationed in the front of the security checkpoint to answer questions about the new procedures and provide guidance when going through screening. Travelers are asked to listen to the direction the officers are giving to ensure the process goes smoothly.

Officials say travelers should continue to remove their one-quart bag containing liquids, gels and aerosols in quantities of less than 100 ml (3.4 ounces) from their carry-on bag. However, the new procedures now require the bag to be placed in a bin by itself for x-ray screening. Officials say by removing items from the carry-on, TSA officers are able to obtain a clearer view of them on the x-ray screen.

TSA has identified ways to more quickly improve the detection of prohibited items by using targeted measures to clear potential threat items in carry-on bags. However, passengers may experience more bag checks so it is strongly advised that passengers arrive at the Quad City Airport at least two hours prior to their flight’s departure, especially during peak travel times.

Travelers can prepare for these new procedures by following a few simple steps:

• Organize the carry-on bag so electronics larger than a cell phone can be quickly and easily accessed when at the security checkpoint.

• Ensure the quart-size bag of liquids, gels and aerosols can also be accessed quickly and easily.

• Don’t overstuff the carry-on bag. An uncluttered bag makes the screening process easier and quicker for passengers and TSA officers. Consider checking bags when feasible.

• Once screening is complete, be sure to put all electronics back in the carry-on bag. Double-check the bins to make sure nothing is left behind.

There are no changes to what travelers can bring through the checkpoint. Liquids in quantities of less than 100 ml (3.4 ounces), food, electronics, and books continue to be allowed in carry-on bags. The new security measures do not apply to passengers who are being screened in a dedicated TSA Pre✓® lane.

Last summer, DHS launched a broad initiative to enhance security requirements for all direct commercial flights into the United States. These measures, both seen and unseen, include enhanced screening of passengers and electronic devices as well as heightened security standards for aircraft and airports at nearly 280 airports in more than 100 countries. TSA continues to work closely with airports and airlines to enhance and implement these security measures.