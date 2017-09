A new sight for commuters traveling into Iowa off the Government Bridge.

Today the Downtown Davenport Partnership announced the unveiling and ribbon-cutting for a new Welcome Sign at the foot of the Arsenal Bridge.

The frame of the sign was constructed locally and the hand-drawn artwork was by Daytrotter artist, Johnnie Cluney.

The piece contains drawings of landmarks, some being of the Skybridge, Modern Woodmen Park and the Figge Museum.