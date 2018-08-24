New signage at Rock Island's Schwiebert Park following young boy's drowning

The city of Rock Island has placed new signage at Schwiebert Park, weeks after a two-year-old boy fell off the docks and drowned.

The sign hanging on the gate to the docks informs patrons the docks are for boaters only and fishing and swimming is not allowed.

"The Park Board voted to install signage at the Schwiebert Park docks and other docks to ensure they are used for their designed purpose," Randy Tweet, Rock Island City Administrator, told TV 6 news,

Hawk Newberry fell into the river in the early evening of July 24 at Schwiebert Park in Rock Island. He was on the docks with his family who was fishing.

The city says additional signage may be added.

A memorial for Hawk will take place Sunday, August 26, at the park. It begins at 6:30 p.m. and the public is invited.