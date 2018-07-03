New state law requires more DUI offenders to get ignition interlocks

A new state law will force anyone with a drunk driving conviction to get an “ignition interlock” device to legally drive while on probation. Before Sunday, those devices were required only for repeat offenders and those with extremely high blood alcohol levels when caught.

Andy Schriner, owner of A&D Auto Electric, tests one of the ignition interlock devices he installs, on Monday, July 2, 2018. A new state law now requires even first offense drunk drivers to get one to keep a probationary license. (Dave Franzman/KCRG-TV9)

Andy Schriner, who owns A&D Auto Electric in Cedar Rapids, figures he installs about one ignition interlock every day.

Those convicted of drunk driving pay about 70 dollars a month to lease the device. It’s another $100-$150 to get it installed.

When that’s done, drivers blow into a tube and if the meter reads zero blood alcohol, they can start the car and drive away. For Schriner, it’s extra business but not his main business.

“It’s kind of a sideline. It’s nice when we’re slower to have a fill in. They’re pretty steady having to put one in most every day or take one out because we have to take them out when they’re done also,” Schriner said.

Des Moines-based Intoxalock supplies the devices. And company leaders say installers like Schriner might want to prepare for a rush of new business.

Brad Fralick, a spokesman for Intoxalock, says about 5,400 drivers use ignition interlocks in Iowa now. He expects that to go up to between 8,000 and 9,000 once the first time offenders are included.

Fralick says one benefit for drivers is those who didn’t install the devices got temporary licenses limiting driving to work or school or other important trips. That requirement goes away.

And in Iowa, judges often reduce fines for those with DUI offenses who install the devices.

“In Iowa, the judges when you get an ignition interlock, as a first offender, cut your maximum fine in half. That’s $1,250 which means you save $625 and that is more than the cost of these interlocks,” Fralick said.

Iowa now becomes the 30th state to require even first offense drunk drivers to use an ignition interlock.

Many states also require ignition interlocks to be coupled with cameras inside the car to insure the offender is the one being tested by the device.

It’s not a current rule in Iowa, but one administrator with the Iowa Department of Transportation thinks that change is coming soon. That would double the price of the system installation.

