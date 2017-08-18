New study highlights employment growth for two-year degree earners

You may think earning a four year degree automatically means big bucks with your paycheck. However, a new study from Georgetown University Center on Education and Workforce shows that's expanding to two year degrees.

The study is called "Good Jobs that Pay without a BA."

It found since 1991, there's been an 83% growth in good paying jobs held by people with two year degrees.

The study considers a good paying job as earning a minimum of $35,000 for those under age 45, and at least $45,000 for those over 45.

On average, the study finds these jobs pay an average of $55,000.

These jobs can be found in skilled-services industries like healthcare, finance and information technology.

Melissa Koehn is a computer programmer at PBS Systems in Dubuque.

She earned a two year Associate's Degree from Northeast Iowa Community College after being laid off from her job of 16 years.

She says when the opportunity presented itself, she knew she wanted to go back to school.

"I looked through all of the options that NICC provided for careers and I said computer programming, that's what I want to do," she recalls.

Now she makes more than she did at her factory job, and she's happy with her choice to go back to school.

She said, "I liked how it was only two years and I knew there was a close end in sight and then I had my job that I really enjoy."

Koehn's story is familiar to NICC President Dr. Liang Chee Wee.

"We have people who come in mid-career, looking for a change and we work with them just like we work with high school students saying, 'where do you want to go, and what are the strengths that you bring?'," he said.

Wee believes the Georgetown study highlights the importance of thinking about career paths early in life.

He said, "education with a purpose is going to be key. That means before you even finish high school, take a look at your strengths. Take a look at your aptitude, take a look at what you're good at, and chart a course."

Even though it happened later in life for Koehn, she's happy with the course that was charted for her.

"It was all the essentials that I needed to get this job and to do it well," she said.

The study finds that less than 500,000 of these jobs are in Iowa.