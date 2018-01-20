New study recommends lowering blood alcohol concentration level for driving

A new study done by The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine is recommending that state laws should lower the blood alcohol concentration levels for driving.

Right now, it is illegal to drive with a BAC of 0.08 percent or above. The report recommends lowering the BAC levels for driving to 0.05 percent.

The study says a person's ability to drive is impaired at low levels of BAC, which increases the risk of an accident. The report also lists other countries where lowering the BAC law to 0.05 has been effective.

Some people in the QCA don't believe lowering the BAC from 0.08 to 0.05 will make a difference in reducing drunk driving deaths. Some said they're not sure whether lowering the BAC will result in people becoming more aware of the consequences of drinking and driving.

"I don't know if it'll change that a whole lot. I think nowadays everybody is pretty aware of it," said Shane Gross, a Davenport resident.

Others believe lowering the BAC should become law.

"I just don't see any reason not to lower it if it does make a difference," said Mark Hendricks, a Moline resident.

Hendricks said he believes more people are aware of the consequences of drinking of driving and lowering the BAC could encourage more people to think about how much they drink.

"I think till make people think more about how much they've had to drink how long it's been. So, yeah I think they'll think about it more," said Hendricks.

Other QCA residents said they would like to learn more about the reasoning behind the study's recommendation to understand what difference this would truly make.

The study also recommends increasing alcohol taxes to reduce binge drinking and alcohol-related motor vehicle crash fatalities. However, a tax reform bill was passed last month, lowering the federal tax on alcohol products.

Another suggestion includes reducing when and where alcohol is sold as well as strengthening laws to stop illegally selling alcohol to those under 21 and people who are already intoxicated.

The report lists several other recommendations all aimed at reducing drunk driving fatalities nationwide.