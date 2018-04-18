New study reveals Android apps may be collecting private data on children

A new study reveals that many Android apps collect private data on children.

According to a study by the Privacy Enhancing Technologies Symposium, a majority of free Android apps for children collect private data on them.

Researchers analyzed nearly 6,000 Android apps geared toward children and found that more than half (57%) could potentially violate child privacy laws.

The study also found that more than 1,000 of children's apps collected personally identifiable information, and hundreds of apps shared that information with advertisers.

Collected data ranged from phone numbers to geographical location information, which can pinpoint a residence.

Researchers recommend asking the app's developer exactly what data is being collected and how it is shared.