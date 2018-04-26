New study shows May is the best month to sell your home

What is the best time to sell your home to get the biggest return?

Determining the perfect window of opportunity to sell a home is often a stressful process.

According to a new study from Attom Data Solutions, May is the best month to sell a home.

Analysis of more than 14-million single-family home sales from 2011 to 2017 showed that selling in May realized the biggest premium above the estimated market value of any month.

The data also shows that June 28 is the best day of the year to sell a home with an average seller premium of 9.1%.