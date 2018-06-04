New study shows donating PTO to pregnant coworkers is a popular trend

Welcoming a new child into the world is a joyous occasion, but, many new parents only get a brief break.

The U.S. actually lags behind many other countries when it comes to parental leave. But now, more and more workers are donating their paid time off to their co-workers.

According to the Washington Post, one of the most popular baby shower gifts in federal offices is personal days.

Coworkers are donating days so that new moms can extend their leave beyond the allotted time after giving birth.

According to an upcoming report from the Society for Human Resource Management, 15% of employers allow workers to donate their paid time off to other workers.