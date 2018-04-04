New study shows how emotions are perceived in the workplace

A new survey takes a look at how emotions are perceived in the workplace. Is it ever a good idea to express your emotions on the job?

According to staffing firm Accountemps, more than 4 in 10 (45%) workers say they have admitted to crying at work.

Nearly the same percentage (44%) of company executives say that shedding tears at work is acceptable as long as it doesn't happen every day.

About 32% of workers said crying isn't acceptable and 26% of executives said crying is never acceptable at the office.

The study also found that more than half of employees have lost their temper on the job.

Experts say workplace challenges can often get the best of us, but how you respond and move forward can demonstrate your professionalism and resilience.

