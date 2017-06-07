New study shows impact of cellphone conversations while driving

It's no secret that talking on your cell phone while driving is dangerous. Now, a study from the University of Iowa shows us the impact even a simple conversation can have. When you're driving down the road, your attention is constantly shifting from one object to another. The time it takes you to do that can mean the difference between a hard stop and collision.

"You have a distraction and we know that slows down your responses," said Dr. Shaun Vecera, a professor in the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences at the University of Iowa.

What researchers at the University of Iowa wanted to figure out is just what it is about talking on your cell phone that impacts your reaction.

"Attention is kind of sticky. It's stuck on the object you're currently attending and you haven't been able to withdraw it fast enough to attend to the object that might be a potential hazard," he said.

The experiment didn't involve getting behind the wheel at all. Computerized tasks track eye movements using different boxes on a screen while participants are read true or false questions. A high-speed camera shows specifically what the person is looking at. Compared to those who were not required to respond to questions, it took participants twice as long to focus on a new object on the screen. The delay was about 40 milliseconds but over the course of several seconds that time it takes to disengage their focus will accumulate. That translates into reaction time and distance on the road. Vecera believes there's little difference between holding a phone and hands-free devices.

"When we talk about cell phone use most of that distraction is coming from a cognitive distraction. Your mind is not on the road," he added.

Vecera says just a conversation can lead to a sort of tunnel vision. He hopes this research makes it a little more clear the impact of a distraction drivers so often engage in.