New study shows pet owners may not be prepared for flea and tick season

Ticks and fleas can be dangerous for our furry friends year round, but with summer just around the corner, pet owners may not be prepared.

According to a new study released by Merck Animal Health, many pet owners may not be as knowledgeable or as prepared for the dangers posted by pesky fleas and ticks.

In fact, 33% say they don't give their pets regular flea and tick treatments and 48% fail to take their pets in for routine vet exams.

The study comes amid a new report from the CDC that finds ticks and flea bites tripled in the U.S. from 2004 to 2016.

Fleas and ticks can spread serious illnesses to dogs and cats, including Lyme disease, which can be fatal to our four-legged friends.

Experts say flea and tick protection is key for all cats and dogs year round.

To keep pets safe from fleas and ticks, consult a vet to get their proper protection regularly check your animals for any infestations and remember that indoor pets are just as much at risk as outdoor pets.