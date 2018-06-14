New summer program aims to engage Rock Island-Milan kids in reading

A new hashtag floating around social media is working to engage kids in reading.

The Rock Town Reads “Show Us Your Book” initiative launched summer 2018. The reading competition is a creative collaboration between the Rock Island-Milan Library, Martin Luther King Center, Spring Forward Learning Center and others.

The idea is to make reading fun.

“The whole idea behind Rock Town Reads is just to continue to develop that love of reading, make sure that they have high interest books, that they’re having fun reading and enjoying summer,” said executive director of Spring Forward Learning Center Dan McNeil.

Spring Forward, the library and the MLK Center all have their own programs. McNeil says this initiative brings them all together.

“This initiative has brought us closer together, created new goals, worked with other organizations that are joining in and it’s very exciting,” McNeil said.

At Spring Forward, kids spend 45 minutes a day three days a week reading.

“So that all of our kids are ready when they enter the next grade,” McNeil said.

In the last three years, McNeil said 90 percent of the children that completed the Spring Forward Camp maintained or gained in reading levels.

And he’s not the only one seeing success

“Since we put an emphasis on literacy in our programs we do see higher success rate with grades for our kids,” said Jerry Jones, executive director of the Martin Luther King Center.

Jones says kids love reading.

“When we first started this, we worried the kids wouldn’t be very excited about it and it’s the exact opposite, they love it, they look forward with it, they’re raising their hands, and are excited to be a part of it,” Jones said.

That is why Jones is excited to see more of the community have the opportunity to grow a passion for reading.

“I’m really excited that Rock Island, and the surrounding communities, can be a part of this media, so we can keep that value of reading at the top of mind for people in our community,” Jones said.

While the program is designed to curb the summer slump, program spearheads say it is important for adults to participate too.

“It’s really open to anyone because we want adults to ‘Show Us Your Book’ too, and teens because that experience of modeling reading, of showing kids that reading is something you do for life, make an impression,” said Library Media Liaison Lisa Lockheart.

The competition runs through July 29 and is easy to participate in.

Kids, teens and adults take a picture with a book they are reading, upload it to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, and use the hashtag #RockTownReads.

Prizes are awarded weekly. Winners are pulled at random. The weekly winners will be put into a grand prize drawing on July 29th at the Ready to Rock the School Year event at Schwiebert Park.

