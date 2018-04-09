New survey shows how women view the wage gap

Ahead of Equal Pay Day, (April 10), a new survey from Careerbuilder takes a look at how women in the workplace view the wage gap.

According to the findings, female workers are nearly three times more likely than their male counterparts to think there's a pay disparity at work.

When it comes to salary, more than a third of women, 35%, say they don't expect to reach a salary over $50,000 during their career. That's compared to 17% of men.

Roughly half of men, 47%, expect to reach a six-figure salary, compared to 22% of women. Only 34% of women report that they are satisfied with opportunities for advancement at work compared to 44% of men.