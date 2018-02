A judge has set a new trial date for former reality TV star Chris Soules.

The trial is set to begin November 7 at the Buchanan County Courthouse in Independence. It is schedules to last four days.

Soules is charged with leaving the scene of a deadly accident for his involvement in a crash in Buchanan County last April that took the life of Kenneth Mosher.

Authorities say Soules was behind the wheel when his pickup truck rear ended the tractor Mosher was driving.