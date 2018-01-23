New video takes a glimpse into Bettendorf's future

A new video posted to the city's website show a little of what the future has in store for business owners and residents.

Photo: City of Bettendorf

According to officials, the virtual video is a working document. It shows the new I-74 Bridge, Bridge Lofts, Ascentra Credit Union's headquarters, riverfront jetty, and the park like area in front of City Hall Plaza.

City spokesperson Lauren Haldeman says other projects will be added in the future.

Tentative Timeframe for Completion:

• I-74 Bridge: 2021

• Bridge Loft: 1st building June 2018/2nd building Dec 2018

• Ascentra Credit Union Headquarters: 2019

• Riverfront Jetty: Summer 2018

• City Hall Plaza: July 2018

