New voter registration cards being sent out in Iowa

New voter registration cards are in the mail to nearly 22,000 Iowans.

The cards are being sent to anyone who registered to vote or updated their registration between July 25 and August 17, 2018 following a recent court ruling.

The Secretary of State's Office says new cards are being mailed Monday and should arrive within the next two weeks. The cards instruct voters that for elections held in 2018, registered voters are required to provide an approved form of identification or sign an oath of identification at the polling place before receiving and casting a ballot.

For voters who do not have an Iowa driver’s license or a non-operator’s ID, the voter acknowledgement includes a voter ID PIN card, which can be used for identification purposes. Receiving an updated registration acknowledgement does not mean you are registered more than once.

Anyone with questions about mailing should contact the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office or their county auditor.

