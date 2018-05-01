New website to help Iowa voters before June primary

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has unveiled a new website to serve as a resource for voters in the June 5 primary elections. VoterReadyIowa.org provides voters with valuable information, including what forms of identification you will need at the polls, important dates and deadlines, links to register to vote, and how to vote by absentee ballot.

“VoterReadyIowa.org is a one-stop shop for voters,” Secretary Pate said. “Everything you need to know to be voter ready will be on this website. I want every eligible Iowan to register to vote and participate in our elections. The June 5 primary is just five weeks away and absentee voting begins next Monday. It’s beneficial for voters to start preparing for the elections now, and VoterReadyIowa.org is a great website to help them.”

Pate also encourages voters to make sure their voter registration information is current. You can find information about registering to vote online, through the mail or in-person at VoterReadyIowa.org.

