Newly discovered picture appears to show Amelia Earhart

One of the greatest mysteries in history could be solved. A newly discovered photograph appears to show missing aviator Amelia Earhart and her navigator Fred Noonan.

The picture was taken about 1937 in the Marshall Islands in the Pacific at the time it was under Japanese military control.

It shows a short-haired woman, potentially Earhart, on a dock with her back to the camera.

Nearby, a standing man who looks like Noonan.

The two vanished during a round-the-world flight in 1937. It is presumed the two crashed into the Pacific Ocean and died.

Investigators with the History Channel found the picture in a long-forgotten file in the National Archives. The discovery will be featured in a special, "Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence' on Sunday, July 9th at 8 pm on History.