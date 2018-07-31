UPDATE: News conference on missing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbets

UPDATE: Since July 19th, law enforcement and volunteers have searched tirelessly for Mollie. On any given day upwards of 30-40 investigators are working this case. Thus far, in excess of 200 leads have been followed up on. Searches have included ground, air, and the utilization of K-9’s. Investigators continue to work this case aggressively and seek the public’s support by contacting the established tip lines if they have information related to Mollie’s disappearance.

Tip Line: The quickest way to get information to law enforcement is to use the following tip lines:

There is a dedicated tip line for the investigation:

800-452-1111 or 515-223-1400

There is also a dedicated email to accept tips:

tips@poweshiekcosheriff.com

Rewards

The Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case or the discovery of Mollie Tibbetts. The TIP Rural Electric Cooperative in Brooklyn has agreed to match that reward, for a total of $2,000.

Missing Person Clearinghouse

The Missing Person Information Clearinghouse Iowa Missing Persons FY 2018 Annual Report is being shared on the DPS webpage at:

http://www.dps.state.ia.us/DCI/fieldoperations/IowaMissingPersons2018AnnualReport.pdf

Authorities plan to hold a news conference to give an update on the search for missing University of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts.

The 20-year-old was last seen on July 18th, 2018 in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa. She also sent her boyfriend a message using the Snapchat app on her phone that evening.

The Iowa Division of Investigation and the FBI have been involved in the search. The Poweshiek County Sheriff's Offices will conduct a news conference with reporters at 1:30 p.m. today.