News crews remove snake from inside their Australian newsroom.

A case could be made that news crews in Australia are tougher than the rest of us.

A snake believed to be a carpet python found it’s way into the offices of an Australian news channel in Darwin, Australia on Monday.

A cameraman of 9 News first spotted the reptile curled up on a desk. Program manager, Alexia, who has handled snakes on her property before, used a coat hanger and a bag to capture the snake. Sales Executive Myk assisted in the capture.

The snake was released into the bushes outside the newsroom.

