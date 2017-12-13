Newsboys United Tour coming to Dubuque

The Christian rock group the Newsboys have announced a new tour with some familiar faces.

While touring as a part of "Big Church Night Out," a tour with multiple Christian artists, the band made an abrupt blackout before making the announcement on December 13.

The GRAMMY®-nominated and Platinum-selling band is bringing back former band members Peter Furler and Phil Joel for the "Newsboys United Tour."

Aside from current lead vocalist Michael Tait and longtime band members Duncan Phillips, Jeff Frankenstein and Jody Davis, the band will be joined by Furler and Joel for some of the most popular hits of the band's three-decade career.

The band is known for their songs "God's Not Dead (Like A Lion)," "We Believe," "Jesus Freak," and "The King is Coming."

The Newsboys United Tour will be coming to Dubuque on Saturday, March 10 for a 6 p.m. performance.

Tickets are $30 for general admission, $47 for a reserved seating package with early entrance, a tour laminate and preshow Q&A with the artist, and $102 for a VIP experience that includes early entrance, a special tour laminate and a photo opportunity with the band.

Tickets go on sale December 18 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets at the Five Flags Center Box Office, by calling 1-800-745-3000, or at ticketmaster.com