Next Round Of Rain Arrives By Mid-Morning

A strong cold front will push through our region today bringing widespread showers and a few storms. Severe weather is not expected today, but rain could add up to an inch or two in some locations leading to flash flooding as well as river flooding. The front will clear the area tonight, but rain will hang on for areas SE of the QC on Thursday. Temps will be much cooler to round out the work week as highs only reach the low 70s.

All eyes then turn to Tropical Storm Gordon which made landfall overnight. This will track towards our region before making a sharp turn to the east. The question is, when will this turn happen? It will happen sometime Saturday just before reaching the Quad Cities based on latest data. This means the heavy rain will set up just to our SE sparing most of the QCA from another heavy rain event. This is still subject to change and will be monitored closely.