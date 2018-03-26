Niabi Zoo Egg Hunt and Season Opening

Current members of Niabi Zoo, along with those who become members by March 28, are invited to an exclusive Members Egg Hunt on March 31. The public season opening is set for April 14.

Zoo gates will open for the Egg Hunt at 8 a.m. and the last entry will be at 8:45 a.m. The 2-4-year-old group will kick off the Egg Hunt on the Festival Lawn at 9 a.m. and the 5-8-year-old group will immediately follow around 9:15 a.m. There will be a scavenger hunt held for 9-12-year-olds – prizes will be awarded for completed hunts turned in at the gift shop. The train and carousel will be operated at no cost to members from 9:30-11:45 a.m. The event will end at noon.

“The Zoo opens to the public April 14, but we’re pleased to welcome members for an exclusive first season visit during our annual Egg Hunt,” said Lee Jackson, director of Niabi Zoo. “Not only will there be candy and giveaways, but our educators and volunteer interpreters will be on hand to teach guests about all the species that call Niabi home and the related conservation programs we support.”

Niabi will open to the public at 10 a.m. on April 14, 2018.

Niabi Zoo offers an opportunity to explore more than 40 acres that encompass 200 animal species while enjoying the countryside of Rock Island County. For more information about the Zoo, visit NiabiZoo.com.