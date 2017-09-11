Niabi Zoo begins Fall hours

Beginning on Monday, Sept. 11, Niabi Zoo’s current Monday-Sunday schedule will change to its fall hours. From Sept. 11 to Oct. 29 Niabi will be closed on Mondays and closed one hour earlier Tuesday-Sunday.

Niabi Fall Hours:

Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday-Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Zoo gates will close and the last entry will be made at 3 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

The last day of the season will be Sunday, Oct. 29. Niabi will be ending the season with its annual Boo at the Zoo event, spanning two days: Oct. 28-29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Boo at the Zoo is a Halloween-themed event complete with trick-or-treating stations, decorated trails and special Zookeeper Chats.

“Boo at the Zoo is one of our most popular annual events,” said Lee Jackson, director of the Niabi Zoo, “It’s a great time for zoo guests, volunteers and staff to celebrate the end of a successful 2017.”

Among many improvements, Niabi started the season unveiling a renovated reptile house including dozens of new reptile species. The updates didn’t stop there.

Other new additions to the zoo included two miniature donkeys, two alpacas, two Aldabra giant tortoises and a pair of Bactrian camels. Over 100 new parakeets were added to the Australian Outback aviaries joining the lorikeets and laughing kookaburra. This summer, Niabi unveiled their brand new Oceans exhibit which added more than 40 new aquatic species from across the world.

The zoo added more than animals this year. Joel Vanderbush joined as the zoo’s new Curator of Conservation and Education, and has spent the year revitalizing the Zoo’s volunteer, education, and outreach programs.

“This season has brought many new and exciting changes to the Zoo,” said Jackson. “But the work doesn’t stop on Oct. 29. During the off-season is when the work really picks up speed. We’re not slowing down; 2018 is going to be big!”

