Niabi Zoo celebrates World Lion Day

It's a day for big cat lovers! Niabi Zoo is celebrating World Lion Day on Thursday, August 10 and again on Saturday, August 12.

Zoo Keeper Jessi Lench Porter says World Lion day was created to showcase the lion and bring awareness to the fact that the number of lions is decreasing around the world.

During the event, staff at the zoo will be holding "Keeper Chats" at the lion's habitat, educational demonstrations, and craft making nearby.

Get involved in conserving these magnificent animals by purchasing World Lion Day bracelets. They are $2 each and 100% of proceeds go to the Ruaha Carnivore Project, a lion conservation effort.

World Lion Day activities are included with paid zoo admission.

Members of the zoo do not pay for admission.