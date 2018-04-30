Niabi Zoo seeks volunteers

Niabi Zoo is looking for volunteers to help for the 2018 season.

Those interested in conservation, education, gardening, and animals are encouraged to apply by May 25.

Among the available tasks is helping zookeepers in maintain animal habitats and preparing their meals.

“Be prepared to get dirty and work in all weather conditions,” a Niabi Zoo media release reads. “Volunteers in this area must be extremely dependable and able to lift 30 lbs.”

Other volunteer opportunities include helping educate zoo guests about conservation, animal behavior, and nature.

The volunteer program is open to anyone over the age of 18, and positions require a regular time commitment of once per week or every other week.

Those interested in volunteering can apply at NiabiZoo.com/Volunteer by May 25 and will be asked to attend a volunteer information session and be interviewed before being accepted into the program.