Nice Weekend On The Way!

After some active weather this week we get rewarded with fantastic weather today and tomorrow. This afternoon will bring sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies and high near 80° which is great for Cinco De Mayo/Kentucky Derby festivities. And let's not forget the Farmer's Market opens this weekend area wide with fantastic conditions too. Sunday will bring a quick shot of rain, but sun should return in the afternoon with highs in the 70s.