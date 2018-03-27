Nine people detained in Iowa during SWAT-involved drug search warrant

In Sioux City, Iowa police and SWAT officers executed a high-risk drug search warrant on Monday. They detained seven men and two women for questioning.

Tactical vehicles and SWAT teams surrounded one home for more than an hour.

Sioux City police say the SWAT teams were called soon after police arrived to serve the warrant due to the high-risk nature of the situation.

After the SWAT teams left the scene, detectives remained at the home. Police say they're searching the home for drugs but aren't releasing any more details at this time.