DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) Assumption wrestling is going for its 9th state dual championship this week.
Behind the program, an old, torn, tie-died shirt has been passed down from wrestler to wrestler since the 90s. A tradition symbolizing the success for the Knights on the mat.
This year's keeper is Julien Broderson, who's undefeated and aiming for his second state title.
"Nixon shirt" symbolizes rich wrestling tradition at Assumption
