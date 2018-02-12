"Nixon shirt" symbolizes rich wrestling tradition at Assumption

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) Assumption wrestling is going for its 9th state dual championship this week.
Behind the program, an old, torn, tie-died shirt has been passed down from wrestler to wrestler since the 90s. A tradition symbolizing the success for the Knights on the mat.
This year's keeper is Julien Broderson, who's undefeated and aiming for his second state title.

 