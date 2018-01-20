No. 3 Purdue cruises against Iowa, 87-64

Carsen Edwards scored 22 points and Vincent Edwards had 19 Saturday, leading No. 3 Purdue to its 15th straight victory with an 87-64 rout of Iowa.

P.J. Thompson added 14 points for the Boilermakers (19-2, 8-0 Big Ten). Purdue ended a four-game road losing streak against the Hawkeyes (10-11, 1-7) by making 20 of 33 3-pointers.

Purdue reeled off 18 straight points to lead 24-6. The Boilermakers extended their lead to 24 late in the first half after hitting 10 of 11 3s in one stretch and were up 51-20 at halftime.

Purdue shot 69 percent in the first half while holding the Hawkeyes to 25 percent.

Luka Gazra had 19 points for Iowa, which has dropped five of its last six games. The Hawkeyes went on a late 13-3 run to prevent the final margin from becoming even more lopsided.