No. 7 Iowa wrestling upsets No. 3 Oklahoma State, 20-12

Iowa won six of the 10 bouts against Oklahoma State to upset the seventh-ranked Cowboys at Carver Hawkeye Arena Sunday afternoon.

Freshman phenom Spencer Lee started with a win at 125 pounds to put the Hawks up 3-0 after the first bout. Oklahoma State rallied back with back to back wins to take a 7-3 advantage in the dual.

Then at 149 pounds, No. 2 Brandon Sorensen secured a tech fall for Iowa, and the Hawkeyes never trailed after that.

North Scott graduate Mitch Bowman picked up a big win at 174 pounds, while heavyweight Sam Stoll sealed the victory with an overtime win.

Iowa returns to the mat Sunday, Jan. 21 at No. 2 Ohio State. The dual begins at 2:30 p.m. (CT) and is televised on BTN.