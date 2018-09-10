No 911 calls made after N. Scott Jr. H.S. student is accused of attempting to shoot a teacher, officials say

The Scott County Emergency Communications Center confirms to TV6 News that no 911 calls were placed following a student's alleged attempt at shooting a teacher at North Scott Jr. High School on August 31, 2018.

Through a Public Records Request, TV6 was told "we did not have any 911 calls for this incident."

Deputy Director of the Operations Center, Tracey Sanders, tells TV6 the information came from an officer already at the school.

"The minimal initial information was over the radio by the officer that was at the school," Sanders wrote in an email reply to TV6's Public Records Request.

TV6 made the request to the Eldridge Police Department over the weekend after being told a 911 call was not made. TV6 has also requested all body camera video and dash camera video from all responding officers to the school.

TV6 has requested a comment from the North Scott School Board President, John Maxwell, about these new details. Maxwell told TV6 last week the district was reviewing it's security plans saying "we will be looking at the incident very closely and seeing what we did right, what we did wrong and make adjustments for the future."

North Scott Junior High School was put on lock down Friday, Aug. 31st, 2018 after administrators learned of the incident. At the time, police said the boy brought a gun to his classroom, but they did not explain why he was being charged with attempted murder.

According to court documents obtained by TV6 news, the boy pointed the gun in the face of the teacher and pulled the trigger. The weapon did not go off because the safety was still on.

The female teacher successfully talked the boy down and disarmed him. The documents say the gun was fully loaded with one round in the chamber.

The 12-year-old is due back in court on October 1st. TV6 has decided not to name him at this point as it is unclear if he will be tried as a juvenile or youthful offender.