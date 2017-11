A ceremony in Moline marked the end of No Shave November. Thursday morning, November 30, members of the Moline and East Moline police departments shaved off their facial hair they allowed to grow as a fundraiser. Before it came off, they posed for bragging rights,.including "best beard" and "I should not have a beard" categories.

No Shave November is used as a fundraiser. Proceeds from this event are going to Tudi's Tribe which supports children with cancer.