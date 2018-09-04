No Wake ordinance issued for the Rock River in Lee County, Illinois

Lee County Sheriff John Simonton has announced there will be a No Wake ordinance for the Rock River starting Tuesday, Sept 4.

In a press release, the sheriff says the ordinance will remain in effect until the river levels get below the flood stage of 13 feet and flow rate returns to normal.

Read the rest of the release from the sheriff below.

"The National Weather Service is predicting that the level will rise to above 16 feet sometime tomorrow, causing flooding in low lying areas adjacent to the river – specifically the Page Park Drive area in Dixon, Woodland Shores and possibly portions of White Oaks Road. At this time, the river is predicted to be at or below the “action stage” late Friday, pending any more precipitation. In addition, the river current is still at a dangerous speed, over twice the normal flow rate.

It is suggested that boaters refrain from using the Rock River, due to the exceptionally strong current and floating debris.

Sheriff Simonton would like to thank the public for their understanding and consideration."

You can find a list of river levels by clicking this link.