No injuries reported in Whiteside County head-on crash

No one was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle head-on crash on U.S. Route 30 west of Morrison. The crash happened Christmas morning around 10:45 a.m.

A vehicle driven by 75-year-old Sharon D. Vincere of Rockford, Ill. was traveling westbound when she lost control on the partially snow covered road. This caused her vehicle to slide head-on into the path of an eastbound vehicle driven by 28-year-old Tyler D. Weidel of Rock Falls, Ill.

All occupants, including a passenger in the Weidel vehicle, refused treatment on the scene. Vincere was cited for too fast for conditions and released with a promise to comply.

Whiteside County Sheriff's Deputies, Morrison Fire, and Morrison Hospital EMS responded to the scene and were assisted by Morrison Police, Illinois State Police, and Rick's Towing.