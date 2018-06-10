No one in custody after truck pushes car into Davenport convenience store

No one has been charged after a fight and a car crash at Brady Mart in Davenport.

The convenience store is located in the 3100 block of Brady Street.

Police say the call came in as a traffic crash just after midnight Saturday.

Surveillance video sent to KWQC shows people in a maroon sedan, a black sedan, and a white pickup truck all yelling at each other for a few minutes.

The white pickup truck then leaves and is seen on video driving back the wrong way on Brady Street. The driver then crashes into the back of the maroon sedan and pushes it into the front of Brady Mart.

Then, the people from each of the vehicles begin fighting with each other. Police, fire and medic arrive minutes later.

Police say no one is in custody and officers are following up with the incident.

The General Manager says the store has about $20,000 worth of damage.

Watch raw video from Brady Mart below.



