No school Friday at Dubuque Sr. High due to “potential threat”

School is canceled Friday, February 23, at Dubuque Senior High School “due to rumors of a potential threat,” according to the Dubuque Community School District.

The district posted the cancellation late Thursday night on its website and Facebook page.

“Late this evening, there have been widespread reports on social media regarding an alleged threat of a possible shooting at Dubuque Senior High School on Friday. Within the last 90 minutes, the district and the Dubuque Police Department have been in close communication,” the district posted on its website.

“While we have no credible information suggesting an actual threat exists, we are unable to completely rule it out. Because of this, the district has made the decision to cancel classes at Dubuque Senior High School on Friday, Feb. 23, out of an abundance of caution.”

The district says if it is determined the threat is false, it will “pursue further action on the individuals responsible.”