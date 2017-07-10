No serious injuries after train hits vehicle in Jo Daviess County

Sheriff's officials say no one was seriously injured after the car they were in was hit by a train Sunday morning, July 9, 2017. Officials were called to the railroad crossing on Barge Terminal Road around 7:47 a.m.

When they arrived, they learned that a vehicle occupied by 28-year-old Nathan Lee of Ridgeway, Iowa and 29-year-old Kathryn Allen of Cresco, Iowa was parked on the road in the railroad crossing before being struck by a Canadian National train.

Officials say Lee and Allen got out of the vehicle prior before it was hit by the train. Allen was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries and released.

Lee was charged with blocking railroad crossing.

This accident was still under investigation at the time of this report.

