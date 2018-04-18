No students injured after morning school bus crash in LeClaire

Officials with the Pleasant Valley Community School District tells TV-6 that no students were injured after an early morning crash involving a school bus.

"There were three students on the bus," Communications Director and Foundation Board Secretary Hannah Thomsen said. "The bus driver was preparing to stop and it seems the car behind the bus car didn’t see the lights and signs and tapped the back of the bus."

Thomsen said no one was injured and paramedics were called to the scene to check everyone who was involved.