No tricks or treats: Dubuque YMCA announces it won't sponsor a Halloween parade

The Dubuque YMCA has decided it will not sponsor a Halloween parade this year.

YMCA's Marketing Director Abigail Degenhardt said in a statement, "We understand the Halloween Parade is a tradition to many people, however, because of significant growth in our other programs, events, and capital projects which are more closely linked to our mission, we are unable to provide the necessary resources to continue sponsoring this parade."

Degenhardt said they contacted many local businesses and organizations to see if anyone is interested in sponsoring it, but none so far have volunteered. She said a few businesses did express interest on Thursday.

Degenhardt said the YMCA Board of Directors made the decision in July.

She said the organization spent about five months each year planning the parade, and spent at least $250.

Anyone interested in taking on the parade can contact the Y for background information and would also have to contact the City of Dubuque. The City of Dubuque requires sponsoring organizations to acquire special event permits from the city for all parades and other events on the public right-of-way that requires street closures.

For additional information on sponsoring the parade, contact the city clerk's office at (563) 589-4100.